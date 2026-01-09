Otti Hails Egbetokun, Says Posting Officers To States Of Origin Strategic Security Initiative

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has described the Inspector General of Police (IGP), posting of officers to serve in their States of origin, as a deft and strategic security move that would help to decisively tackle insecurity across the country.

Addressing the 31 newly commissioned Abia-born Police Officers of the 7th Regular Course of the Nigerian Police Academy, posted back to serve in the State in line with the new policy of the IGP, Governor Otti said it was good for security because the indigenous officers know all the nooks and crannies of their home States.

“It is a fantastic policy to post officers to their home States. You know all the nooks and crannies of where you come from. If they had posted you to Maiduguri, maybe before you settle down, before you get used to the culture, the language is also a barrier.

“So here, if they are speaking any language, you will understand. So, there are a lot of advantages.

“I would like to use this opportunity to salute the IGP and his team for that policy. It’s a great policy, and we welcome it”, Governor Otti stated and assured of his resolve to continue to prioritise security issues in the State.

He urged the officers to be focused and desist from unwholesome practices, but serve with integrity, noting that their request for support would be addressed.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, ASP Irozuru Somtochukwu Justice, said their posting to serve in Abia, their home State, in line with the IGP’s new policy, “will help strengthen our bond with our State and deepen our resolve to protect our people even at the risk of our lives if need be.”

He explained that the posting back home is part of the Inspector General of Police initiative to strengthen community policing by allowing officers to return to their State of origin to begin their career among their own people, “to foster trust, collaboration and effective community policing”.

“Abians have witnessed purposeful leadership, people-centred policies and a sincere commitment to the welfare of the common man. Your works speak louder, and loudly across Nigeria, and they continue to inspire young people like us to believe that service, integrity and sacrifices still matter.”

In his charge to the officers, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Monday Ubani, said, “Don’t get yourselves involved in anything that is fraudulent. You are here to ensure justice for everyone. As a Police officer, don’t make policing transactional”