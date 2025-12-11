Otti Hails Association Of Women Town Planners As New Leadership Emerges

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commended the Association of Women Town Planners of Nigeria (AWTPN) for their contributions to national development and encouraged them to continue thriving in a profession historically dominated by men.

The remarks were made during the investiture ceremony of the third National Chairman of AWTPN, Dr. Veronica Okoye. Governor Otti also lauded the immediate past National Chairman, Rekiyat Fache, for maintaining the high standards of the association before handing over leadership.

The ceremony in Umuahia attracted stakeholders from Abia State and beyond. Speaking at the event, Governor Otti, represented by Chief Kingsley Agomuo, General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority, emphasized that the occasion was more than a recognition of title, it reflected the transformative role women town planners play in shaping safe, accessible, and economically vibrant cities.

He urged the new leadership under Dr. Okoye to champion transparency and uphold values that ensure urban centers are well-structured, accessible, and supportive of economic growth.

He also highlighted the need for digitization of all town planning activities, particularly in integrating artificial intelligence into the profession.

“Beyond technical skills, what will truly define you as town planners is character, integrity, professionalism, and readiness to stand for what is right,” Otti said.

He encouraged women town planners to maintain the values they are known for, ensuring that each era of leadership builds on the achievements of the past.

Professor Joy Ogbazi, guest speaker, presented a paper titled “Building A Future Where Women Shape Cities”. She emphasized that elevating women’s leadership in planning creates pathways for sustainable and equitable cities. Highlighting challenges in urban Africa, she noted that about 61.7% of the urban population lives in slums, with women disproportionately affected due to inequalities in land rights, mobility, housing, safety, and representation.

Professor Ogbazi further stated that ineffective urban planning exacerbates inequality and exclusion, stressing the need for gender-responsive approaches. “Cities can provide a good quality of life for all when they are planned and managed for everyone in a sustainable manner,” she said.

Dr. Veronica Okoye, in her inaugural address, called for collaboration, stating she is a representative of the collective wisdom of the association. She outlined the AWTPN’s strategic framework, the C.R.E.A.T.I.V.E.S Visionary Goals (CVG) which will guide the association’s programs and partnerships. The pillars are: Collaboration, Roll Out, Empowerment, Advocacy, Training, Inspiration, Visionary, Enlightenment, and Sustainable Mentorship.

Okoye pledged to work with the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) and other stakeholders to ensure full implementation and domestication of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law of 1992 across all states and the Federal Capital Territory.

She also emphasized raising awareness of urban planning at the secondary school level and supporting ongoing projects, such as the master plan for Aba and urban development initiatives in Umuahia, to combat urban slums.

The outgoing National Chairman, Rekiyat Ahuoiza Fache, expressed gratitude for her tenure, noting that under her leadership, AWTPN became stronger, more vibrant, visible, and globally integrated.

Dr. Chime Ogbonna, National President of NITP, praised AWTPN’s extraordinary commitment to advancing the planning profession. He highlighted their role in advocacy, professional mentoring, and raising the visibility of planning in national development.

The event marks a renewed commitment by AWTPN to champion sustainable urban development, gender inclusion, and professional excellence in Nigeria.