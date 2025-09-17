Otti Grants Automatic Employment To Abia NYSC Presidential Awardees

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved the automatic employment of nine young Abians into the state civil service in recognition of their distinguished service to Nigeria during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year.

The honourees, who earned the prestigious Presidential NYSC Honour Award, are Nwogu Chinonso, Anyanwụ Promise, Ezieme Francis Uba, Emmanuel Ogbenyealu Ezinne, Abia Chinwendu Grace, Nwafike Esther Chiemela, Dr. Ugwa Obinna Mark, Eke Lawrence Miracle, and James Raphael Chukwuebuka.

Otti praised the awardees for bringing pride to Abia State, noting that their dedication, creativity, and impact reflect the highest ideals of public service.

According to the NYSC Abia State Coordinator, Barrister Gladys Adama, the nine awardees distinguished themselves in their primary assignments across Nigeria, many of which were outside their home state.

Out of more than one hundred corps members honoured nationwide, Abia emerged with the highest number of recipients.

Otti commended the NYSC Coordinator for her commitment and urged the awardees to carry their spirit of excellence into their new roles in public service.