Otti Floors PDP At Supreme Court, As NBA Urges Abians To Accept Judgement

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti on Friday, defeated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election, Chief Okey Ahiwe at the Supreme Court.

This is even as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Aba Branch, calls on all Abia residents to accept the judgement and move on.

New Telegraph reports that the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by the PDP and its candidate in the last governorship election in Abia State seeking to sack Labour Party’s Alex Otti as the Governor of Abia State.

Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, who read the lead judgment held that the appellants (Ahiwe and the PDP) failed to prove their case that Otti was not qualified to contest the election and that the election was marred by substantial non-compliance.

He proceeded to affirm the concurrent judgments of the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

According to the apex court, the appeal was unmeritorious as it therefore proceeded to dismiss it.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of NBA, Aba Branch, Barrister Innocent Egwu after the judgement, called on all Abia people and residents to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court and join hands to build a brighter and better Abia State.

He urged all parties involved in the initial case to come together with their supporters and support the government to make Abia State a true God’s Own State, where law and order will thrive with peace and tranquillity enshrined.

“Everybody should move on and let’s support the government in power to deliver the dividends of democracy to Abia State.”

Meanwhile, Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State went into a celebration mode, as residents were seen discussing and celebrating the victory of Otti, who many described as a true “People’s Governor”.