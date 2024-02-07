Otti Flags Off Reconstruction Of Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Ohafia Road

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti will on Tuesday flagged off the total reconstruction of the deplorable Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Ohafia road.

The reconstruction of the road which traverses four Local Government Areas of Umuahia North, Bende, Isuikwuato and Ohafia, according to the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, is in keeping with the government’s avowed commitment to fill the infrastructural deficit in the State, especially with respect to road infrastructure.

Prince Kanu while noting that the road has been abandoned for a very long time, said it was a major arterial into the northern part of the State and deserved serious government attention.

He announced that the road has been divided into three sections and would be executed by three major contractors with Craneburg assigned to the Umuahia- Uzuakoli stretch, Ferotex handling the Uzuakoli -Akara Isuikwuato stretch CCECC to handle the Abiriba- Ohafia axis. The Information Commissioner called on Abians within the stretch of the roads to Troupe- out en mass to witness the flag-off ceremony.

The Commissioner also declared that the Government was embarking on the maintenance of 22 new roads across the State, adding that three new roads namely Umuode, Bakassi and Umuehilegbu all within the Ariaria International market axis have been procured and ready for rehabilitation.

He said that the rehabilitation of the three new roads underscored the importance the administration of Governor Alex Otti attached to developing infrastructure in the State especially as it concerned the promotion of commerce and industry.

Kanu further noted that the Government has outlawed multiple Task Forces and revenue agents in the State adding that a new single multiple-purpose outfit will soon be introduced with stringent enforcement operations against illegal task force activities.

The Commissioner said that the State Government in a bid to elevate Umuahia to a true State capital, would in two weeks begin the enforcement of policies aimed at removing the unauthorized extension and building attachments, emphasizing that commercial and residential buildings are expected to be utilized according to their designated purposes.