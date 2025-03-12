Otti Flags Off AIIP Road As FG Approves Modular Refinery

Share

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of a modular refinery at the Abia Innovative Industrial Park, AIIP, Owaza in Ukwa West LGA.

Governor Alex Otti disclosed the approval during the formal flag off of the 11.1km Obehie-Umudobia-Owaza Road reconstruction in Ukwa West LGA and expressed hope that the road, when completed, would complement the federal government gesture and usher in significant economic and social changes in the area.

He assured that the road would be completed within one year to boost marketability and viability of the AIIP.

“This project is therefore not just about creating access to the towns and villages along these corridor, it is more about reviving dormant economic assets, opening new horizons and reigniting the dreams that once stirred the souls of our fathers.

“I’d like to inform you that just a few days ago, we got the good news that the Federal Government has approved a modular refinery which would be cited inside the AIIP. That modular refinery will be built by H.I.S. Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited.

“My assurance is that every support we can give as a Government shall be availed to you as we work together to create a robust industrial cluster that will accelerate the rapid socio-economic development of the area and fast-track the restoration of the years that have been lost to poor leadership,” Otti stated.

Governor Otti declared that the era of neglecting Ukwa and its people, as the oil-bearing area of the state, is over.

“Today, we officially declare that the era of neglect of Ukwa and all the communities within the land is over.

“You will not only get what is due to you at the resource allocation table, the various levers of our administration shall collaborate extensively with agencies like the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other interventionist establishments to restore the years that has been lost to the politics of exclusion and deceit.”

The Governor also assured that the Umuzike-Obokwe-Ngwaiyiekwe road would soon be flagged off for reconstruction, having been approved in the 2025 budget, even as he promised to restore electricity in Asa land before the end of the month.

On the appeal for portable water, the Governor noted that he has already declared a state of emergency in the water sub-sector and assured that the water problem confronting many communities in the state would soon be a thing of the past.

