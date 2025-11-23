Otti Flags Off Aba-Made Film Project, Plans Entertainment Village In Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Saturday, November 22, formally flagged off the Aba-Made Film Project, titled “The Chronicles of Enyimba City”, at the Aba Town Hall.

The Governor also unveiled plans to establish an entertainment village in Abia State, aimed at restoring Aba’s historical reputation as the “Cradle of Entertainment” in Nigeria.

The Aba-Made Film Project, a collaborative initiative between the Abia State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy and the Aba-Made Film Project Team, seeks to document the city’s historical and contemporary stories.

Speaking at the flag-off, Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Abia into a hub for creative enterprise and entertainment. He highlighted ongoing infrastructure improvements, including the planned construction of two five-star hotels in Aba and Umuahia.

“I promised to set up an entertainment village in my manifesto, and that dream is still alive,” Otti said. He commended the resilience of Aba’s entertainment industry, noting its pivotal role in Nollywood’s early commercial distribution network.

The Governor assured the project team of the state government’s support, emphasizing Aba’s role in Nigeria’s entertainment history:

“If you are old enough, you will remember the days of Pound Road, Aba; Iweka Road, Onitsha; and Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Idumota, Lagos. This is the cradle of entertainment.”

Governor Otti also highlighted key infrastructural and social investment projects, including urban renewal, enhanced security, free education, improved healthcare, and a modern public transport system partially powered by electric vehicles. He revealed that Radisson Blu will soon commence reconstruction of Enyimba Hotel into a five-star hotel and international convention centre, with a similar project slated for Umuahia in early 2026.

Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Mr. Matthew Ekwuribe, described the Aba Film Project as a catalyst to restore Aba’s cultural and economic prominence.

Veteran actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu, delivering the keynote address titled “Elevating Abia’s Image Through Cinematic Excellence”, said the project goes beyond filmmaking, emphasizing its potential to boost Abia’s image, stimulate economic growth, and reposition the South-East region.

Abia-born actor Chinedu Ikedieze and other Nollywood artistes praised Governor Otti’s infrastructural revolution and commitment to the state’s creative economy.

Hon. Matilda Anyamele, Special Assistant to the Governor on Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, said:

“Aba, known as Enyimba City, is renowned for its entrepreneurial spirit, rich traditions, and contributions to commerce and arts. This project is more than a narrative of our past; it is a celebration of our resilience, innovation, and the indomitable Enyimba spirit. It aims to tell the authentic story of Aba to the world, spotlighting our cultural heritage and economic potentials.”

The event, which included a synopsis of “The Chronicles of Enyimba City” presented by the project’s Technical Director, Dr. Prospect Nlemchukwu, was attended by top government officials and prominent Nollywood stars, including Nkeiru Sylvanus, Joyce Kalu, Uche Elendu, Ola Daniels, Paul Udonsi, Amaechi Anaekwe, Oluchi Chiana, Elvis Chibuikem, and others.

The Governor’s announcement marks a significant step in Aba’s journey to reclaim its position as a leading centre of creative and cultural excellence in Nigeria.