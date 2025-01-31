Otti Expresses Satisfaction Over Achievements In Health, Education, Environment

Share

Governor Alex Otti has expressed satisfaction with the achievements recorded in the health, education and environment sectors of Abia State after twenty months in office.

Interacting with the people via the January media chat, the governor who had earlier flagged off the construction of the 13.9km Onuinyang – Bende – Okporoenyi-Oboro Road, said his administration would not be distracted by the noise of opposition as, according to him, 99.5% of the people are happy with what he was doing.

He said the strategies put in place at the assumption of office were yielding the desired results in the health sector with project ‘Ekwueme’ (matching words with action) which targets renovation and retrofitting of 200 health centres in 184 wards within 100 days in line with the emergency declared on the primary health level.

According to the governor, “the total budgetary allocation is in excess of N10bn is already in the account of the ministry of health,” disclosing that about five of the health centres in Abia Central senatorial zone were ready for commissioning.

In addition, the governor also declared that the administration was “at the point of awarding the contract for the repair of the tertiary health institutions at Okeikpe, Umunnato, Aro, Obingwa and Ohafia.”

He revealed that Obingwa and Ohafia were ready for procurement and expressed satisfaction that Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, was up and running.

On ABSUTH, he said, “Accreditation has been restored. The regulatory authority has increased the admission quota as a result. The schools of nursing and health technology have been provided with N26.6 billion in the budget for the completion of projects as a major area of need.”

Otti noted that the migration of medical professionals would “not discourage us from training more. If we get to the level where we export medical professionals why not,” adding that diaspora remittances were in excess of $22m in foreign currency.

The governor said that in line with the free medical mission earlier in the administration, he invited the medical team from Belgium based on the excellent performance last year, which currently already performed over 1000 complex surgeries free of charge.

On basic education, Dr Otti said effective from January, the free and compulsory education for all children in the State has commenced, warning that it had become a crime for any child to be out of school. He announced that the policy was already yielding positive results as school enrollment has jumped exponentially.

He said the policy would be reinforced with the recruitment of 2000 new teachers, training and retracing of teachers and a discriminatory salary structure as an incentive for a solid basic education, disclosing that the government was providing running cost/imprest for heads of primary and secondary schools and would not tolerate any unauthorized levy.

The governor also said that with the recent inauguration of the governing council of the State University, the collapse of the multi-campus structure to a single campus at Uturu, among the recommendations of the white paper of the visitation Panel, ABSU was being restructured to make an indelible impact on students who pass through it.

He said the same attention would be given to the college of Education Technical, Arochukwu, which would begin with perimeter fencing for students and staff welfare.

On the environment, Otti acknowledged the excellent performance of the State Environmental Sanitation Agency, which he said had changed the narrative by placing Abia among the cleanest States in Nigeria and vowed to support the GM to sustain the tempo.

Share

Please follow and like us: