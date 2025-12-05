Otti Expresses Commitment To Make Abia Nigeria’s Cleanest State

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has expressed the determination and commitment of his administration towards transforming Abia State into one of the cleanest in Nigeria.

This is even as the governor solicited for more support from Aba landlords, pledging the willingness and commitment of the government to continue partnering with the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA) towards achieving this aim.

Otti said this at the end-of-year get-together/swearing-in ceremony of the new executive committee of ALPADA with the theme, “Appreciating the Governor of Abia State for the Cleanliness of Aba and Abia State in General.”

The governor acknowledged the collaborative efforts and supportive roles of ALPADA in the quest to reposition and reclaim the lost fortunes of Aba.

He assured he will continue to work with ALPADA and other concerned stakeholders and residents in the task of delivering to the people the essential infrastructural facilities and other democracy dividends.

Otti recalled that the harmonious relationship with ALPADA, which predated the inauguration of his administration in May 2023, has been of immense value to the modest achievements so far recorded.