Otti Establishes Public Complaints Office In Abia

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti on Friday announced the establishment of a public complaints office in the state to hear complaints from individuals on abuses of their human rights.

According to the Governor, the Complaints office would also serve as a channel for Abia citizens to denounce abuses of office or power by public officials.

Addressing the press at Government House in Umuahia about the establishment of the office, Ombudsman to the State Governor, Justice Kyrian Chukwuemeka Nwankpa (Rtd.), described his office as an innovation of Governor Otti’s design to make the right impact on Abia people, promising to fulfil the Governor’s purpose in establishing it.

Justice Nwankpa stated that the office would assist the Governor in receiving and addressing public complaints by making recommendations to the Governor after investigations had been completed, emphasizing that it was intended to have the desired impact on the people.

“The function of the Ombudsman is to receive complaints from private citizens against public servants, agencies of government, corporate bodies and businesses and it is the business of the Ombudsman to investigate those complaints with a view to coming up with recommendations and solutions if possible”

He stated that the Ombudsman, who had previously not existed in the state, would now act as a public advocate or defender.

Justice Nwankpa, who revealed that his office is already handling some of the grievances submitted before it, also stated that the office is being expanded.

He urged individuals and groups with legitimate complaints about human rights violations to contact the Ombudsman’s office to seek justice.