Otti Establishes Greater Ohafia Devt Agency

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has signed the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA) Bill and signed into Law by the State House of Assembly.

Explaining in details, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Otti, said the move is in pursuant to the commitment of the present administration to drive the even and accelerated development of all parts of the State.

Recall that Otti immediately after his swearing in, established the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) to accelerate development in Aba South, Aba North, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo and Osisioma Local Government areas that make up the current Aba city.

From all findings, GODA is not established for development of just the Ohafia Council area, but for the development of the entire Councils in Abia North which include Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi, Bende and of course, Ohafia Local Government area that make up Abia North Senatorial Zone.

Speaking shortly after giving his assent to the GODA bill, Otti expressed optimism that GODA will serve as a robust institutional vehicle for the rapid socio-economic transformation of the Northern Senatorial District of the State.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar. Ikechukwu Uwanna, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legislative Affairs, Hon. Luke Ukara Onyeani and other senior government functionaries.

During the ceremony, Otti reiterated the determination of his administration to work very closely with relevant stakeholders to evolve a governance system that will put all parts of Abia on the path of speedy and non-stop development.

Meanwhile Otti approved approved the constitution of the Board of GODA with Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN as the Chairman, Engr. Obinna Odum as the Director General, Dr. Onyinye Rufus-Obi, Surv. Ike Orika and Chief Johnson Chukwu as members.

Ukoha said that the inauguration of the Board will take place at a date to be communicated later.

