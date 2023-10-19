Otti Enters Into Partnership With Two Hungarian Firms In Health, Agriculture

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has revealed that his administration is fully ready to partner with some Hungarian companies in the area of health and agriculture to help save lives and boost the economy of the state.

Otti who stated this after a working visit to Hungary said that he had explored the opportunities available for Abia in Hungary, firsthand, when he visited two companies that impressed him with their innovative products and services.

Recall that in August this year, Otti hosted the Hungarian Deputy Ambassador where he said they discussed potential investment areas ranging from agriculture and health care to education, security, and portable drinking water access.

The Abia Governor who visited two companies: OrtoProfil and Agrár Béta Group said that his administration is looking forward to partnering with these companies to help them establish a manufacturing presence in Abia State.

One of the companies, OrtoProfil, according to Otti, is an exceptional medical aid service provider that crafts custom limb prostheses, electronic wheelchairs, and orthopaedic therapeutic footwear, insoles for flat-foot and diabetic foot.

“The quality and functionality of their products have the potential to improve the lives of many with disabilities in Abia State,” Otti said.

Otti said that another company will partner with is the Agrár Beta Group, a bioenergy farm (biogas plant and bioethanol factory) that self-produces 1.7 megawatts of power.

According to Otti, “Beyond just power generation, the heat from the plant can dry agricultural products, like mangoes. They have also excelled in hybrid maize production and provide training in bioenergy farm processes.

“Through these partnerships, we aim to create jobs and add value to our economy. I believe that by working together with our Hungarian friends, we can achieve great things for our people.”

Otti said he and the Abia State Government delegation and a business delegation from Abia State which includes Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, Dr Cliff Agbaeze, Mr Chuka Ofili, Engr. Chinedu Onyeizu, Engr. Ifeanyi Clement Okorie, Engr. Christian Ikechukwu Soribe and Chief Owelle Greg Okafor were later hosted at a reception by the Nigerian Ambassador to Hungary, Modupe Enitan Irele.