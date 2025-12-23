There was a celebration across 33 communities in Abia State as Governor Alex Otti ended 9 years of electricity blackout in Ukwa West Local Government Area.

New Telegraph reports that the Abia State Government, through the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, carried out the project.

The project was supervised by the Abia State Ministry of Power and Public Utilities, in line with the promise made by the Governor to the people in March 2025.

Performing the power switch-on ceremony at Central Primary School, Obehie, on Monday, Otti recalled that he had promised to restore electricity to the communities and to investigate the case of Mr Promise Onwukwe, whom he said had now been restored to service, as promised.

The Governor urged the people of Ukwa to protect the electricity facilities and ensure they were not tampered with.

He said, “I believe that we have a responsibility to protect what is in our community. Nobody can do it better than you. And those thieves do not come from heaven. They are all part and parcel of the community.”

Speaking on the requests for the subsidisation of high electricity bills following the restoration of power, Otti directed that selected stakeholders should meet to find a solution.

“That is how society works. So, I will give a job to the Mayor to sit down with the Honourable Member, the Commissioner and all the capable people so that we can work out a way to support those who cannot pay,” he added.

In an address, the member representing Ukwa West State Constituency, Hon. Godwin Adiele, noted that the Otti-led administration had performed well within a short period and assured that the Governor would be rewarded with votes from Ukwa West in 2027.

He expressed confidence that the achievements of the Governor in the area would continue.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday said the restored power project included the rehabilitation of 30 transformer distribution substations, the installation of 12 new transformers, the restoration of 34 kilometres of high-tension lines, and 3.5 kilometres of low-tension lines.

He said the benefiting communities were currently being metered for effective billing and emphasised the importance of electricity as a key component of Abia’s developmental agenda.

Also speaking, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aba Power Limited, Prof. Bartholomew Nnaji, assured residents of continuous electricity supply, adding that the area falls within the nine local government areas supported by Aba Power Limited.

He confirmed that the area had received 33 transformers and several distribution lines and explained that power in the area would be generated outside the national grid. He also appealed to residents to stop vandalism and energy theft.

Earlier, the General Manager of ASOPADEC, Rev. Joshua Onyeike, thanked Governor Otti for his intervention and restoration of electricity to Asa land, describing the event as significant.

“It is with joy and happiness that we have come to do this important assignment this evening, and that is to ensure that the light which His Excellency promised us on the 11th of March, 2025, has been dutifully restored and rekindled.

“Today, we have come to switch it on so that there will be light in our various homes, on the roads, and in all the communities.

“This is significant because the switching on of this light today will inaugurate many great things that are still to come,” Rev. Onyeike added.