Otti: Electric Busses To Charge Minimal Fare From March

In line with the people-oriented policy, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has announced the commencement of minimal fare charges after the expiration of the free ride and test run period of the state-owned electric bus transport scheme.

The Governor, who made this known said at the February Media Chat, said beginning from March 1, travellers would pay as little as N800 to Aba and N1000 to Ohafia from Umuahia declaring that government would in the next few days take delivery of the completed ultra modern bus terminal in Umuahia, from where all the busses would operate, while work on the Aba bus terminal would commence in earnest.

He highlighted the progress recently recorded in various sectors, especially in critical infrastructure, where he had declared a state of emergency, including healthcare, education, industry, power, security and SME, and vowed to sustain the momentum of development, reaching all parts of the State with governance impact.

The Governor explained that, contrary to reports of mishandling of payment of compensation to the Nsulu airport land donors, 4000 of the about 10000 verified genuine land donors have been paid compensation, especially those in the runway area.

Governor Otti noted that he would take the compensation step by step, and described negative reports of the payments as a hatchet job.

“I’m sure some of you may have seen that there were negative reports from someone who I even understand had not attended any of the meetings. So I think it was just a hatchet job done by an individual. The construction of the runway is going on very well. So we first of all settled them, and we are now taking them village by village,” Gov. Otti stated.

He further said that the government has published the names of claimants to the communities, in the spirit of transparency, adding that the government has nothing to hide.

According to him, “We need to just begin to move up the ladder of Digital transformation. That’s where the world has gone. We can’t be different.”

On the recent security concerns around Umuahia South, the Governor reassured his commitment to securing every part of the state.

“There is no territory that is under the control of non-state actors in Abia state, and there will never be. We have put everything under security. We have professionals who are also supporting us.

“We set up the Security Trust Fund, we set up the Security Advisory Committee, and they are working very hard together with the security agencies, the police, the DSS, the Nigerian Army, Navy,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti also clarified the issue around the ownership of the Radisson Blu Enyimba Hotels, recently flagged off, saying Abia State Government owns 80% share, while 20% would be ceded to the families of the pathfinders of the project, who made the investments in those days through the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, ACCIMA.

He, however, clarified that the government would keep the 80% equity but would give interested investors the opportunity to be part of the business, just as many have indicated interest in Afro Beverages Aba and other industries recovered from AMCON.