Otti Dismisses APC Defection Claim

Share

On Saturday, the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti dismissed the news reports suggesting that he is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Labour Party (LP).

Reacting to the purported report in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Governor described the claims as false, baseless, and unfounded.

Otti clarified that he neither held any meeting with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State nor discussed plans to join the ruling APC.

According to him, following the National Economic Council meeting (NEC) on Thursday, April 24, Governor Otti, alongside a few of his colleagues, had attended the birthday celebration of Governor Uzodinma’s twin daughters, a purely social event unconnected to politics.

Ekeoma stressed that any major political move by Governor Otti must be justified and demonstrably in the overriding interest of the Abia people.

READ ALSO

He further noted that while political activities for 2027 appear to be gaining momentum, Governor Otti believes it would be unfair to the electorate if governance were to be overshadowed by premature political calculations.

“The report that His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti, OFR, held a meeting with Governor Hope Uzodinma over his alleged planned defection to the APC is completely devoid of substance and should be disregarded.

“It is natural for Governor Otti’s impressive performance, popularity and towering credentials as the Governor of Abia State to attract admiration and permutations from interested parties.

“However, Governor Otti’s political decisions, especially those that would have a huge impact and far-reaching consequences on Abians, would always be taken in conjunction with the majority of Abians and his allies.

“Governor Otti strongly holds the view that less than two years into his administration, it is governance, not politics that should dominate discussions in Abia State.

“We wish to emphatically state that Governor Otti remains a member of the Labour Party and is not planning or discussing with anyone to defect to the APC or any other party, as falsely alleged.”

Share