Otti Describes Road Infrastructure As Critical To Economic Devt

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said his commitment to road infrastructure is borne out of the fact that it holds the key to economic development.

Speaking at the flag off of the 30km Arochukwu – Ndi Okereke – Ozu Abam Road in Arochukwu Local Government Area, the Governor lamented the terrible state of some of the most economically viable roads in the State as a result of utter neglect, noting that the cost of such neglect on the economy of the State in terms of lost opportunities cannot be quantified.

The Governor observed that “Farmers in rural communities found it difficult to move their produce to the markets leading to heavy post-harvest losses. Most painfully, businessmen and women from different parts of Nigeria and the West African sub-region who had relied on markets in Aba for supplies quickly took their patronage to other places.

“With business returns plummeting, several commercial entities that previously employed thousands of our people quietly closed shops or relocated.”

He added: “One of the most important commitments of our government is to improve the living conditions of the people across rural and urban communities through the consistent removal of the many impediments that limit the capacity of individuals and businesses to function at their fullest potential.

“As a government that made a covenant to bring succour to the people after many years of frustrations, we knew that road construction, rehabilitation and maintenance must be made major priorities long before we took our oath of office.”

According to Otti, the policy of beginning with roads in Aba and Umuahia, before expanding the scope to cover roads that connect agricultural zones to the urban areas was deliberate and strategic, “to boost the State’s agricultural output and expand our economic corridors to create jobs for thousands of our young people while taming rural-urban migration.”

He said that the flag-off of the reconstruction of the 30-kilometre Arochukwu-Ndi Okereke- Ozuabam Road coming just weeks after work began on the 67-kilometre Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Ohafia Road, was a clear message that “no part of the State shall be left behind in our push to expand the frontiers of economic and social opportunities for individuals, families and businesses.”

The Governor assured that the road would be completed in about 12 months and revive the agricultural and allied business ecosystem within several communities in Arochukwu and Ohafia LGAs and open an expanded economic window for those seeking to tap into the promises of the New Abia by investing here.