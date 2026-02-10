Otti Denies Suing FG Over Cargo Airport Approval

The Abia State Government has vehemently denied what it termed a fabricated report circulating on social media and certain fringe platforms alleging that Governor Alex Otti sued the Federal Government of Nigeria at a so-called “World Court” over the approval of a cargo airport in Aba.

New Telegraph reports that the story, which has circulated for over five days, got some people from the South-East deceived by the report and very excited, as commendations poured Otti’s way online.

However, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the government has taken note of a spurious, misleading, and entirely fabricated report, stressing that the story is false in its entirety, reckless in intent, and deliberately crafted to mislead the public.

Denying it further, Kanu said: “Let it be stated categorically and without ambiguity that no such lawsuit exists, and Governor Alex Otti has neither approached nor petitioned any international court against the Nigerian Government on this matter or any other.”

According to the Commissioner, “For the avoidance of doubt, issues relating to aviation infrastructure approvals in Nigeria are clearly defined within existing national regulatory and administrative frameworks.

“At no time has the Abia State Government contemplated, let alone initiated, any international litigation on such matters. The suggestion that a sitting governor would bypass constitutional processes to accuse Nigeria of ‘marginalisation’ or genocide before an imaginary ‘World Court’ exposes the depth of desperation and irresponsibility of the authors of this propaganda,” Kanu said.

He said the claim that Governor Otti alleged that Igbos are being killed or denied rights in Lagos, or that such allegations formed part of any petition, is a wicked lie calculated to inflame ethnic sentiments, create unnecessary tension, and drag the Governor’s name into a dangerous web of falsehood.

The Commissioner said that Governor Alex Otti is a firm believer in national unity, lawful engagement, and constructive federal collaboration, not sensationalism or ethnic blackmail.

He said the concocted narrative bears all the hallmarks of a coordinated smear campaign by opposition elements and failed political actors who are unsettled by the transparent, reform-driven, and people-focused governance currently being delivered in Abia State.

“Having failed to counter performance with facts, they have now resorted to crude fabrication and outright lies. The Abia State Government advises members of the public to disregard this fake report in its entirety and urges media practitioners to verify information from credible and official sources before publication.

“We also reserve the right to pursue appropriate actions against individuals or platforms that deliberately peddle falsehoods capable of undermining public peace and confidence in government.”

He said Otti remains focused on rebuilding Abia State through due process, strategic engagement with relevant federal authorities, and the pursuit of sustainable development projects that benefit Ndi Abia and Nigeria at large.