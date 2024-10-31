Otti Demands Sanctions For Corrupt Healthcare Workers

Share

Abia State Governor Alex Otti yesterday called for harsh punishment for healthcare workers who endanger lives through stealing of supplies and fraud in the guise of poor remuneration.

Otti said poor remuneration should not be an excuse for any professional healthcare worker to endanger lives through fraud and stealing of supplies. He said this during the 2024 Abia Physicians Week opening ceremony at the International Conference Centre Umuahia.

Otti said there was a need to stop corruption and strike action in the healthcare sector because they are against physicians’ oaths and endanger lives.

He said Nigeria needs to extract some compensation from countries taking away Nigerian doctors to discourage the trend. The governor suggested that such funds should be used to improve health facilities.

The Commissioner for Health and the keynote speaker, Ogbonnaya Uche, said the 2024 theme about remuneration is apt and addresses a germane issue in medical practice.

He said poor remuneration, insecurity, and lack of medical facilities had helped brain drain, noting that it has reduced Abia’s doctors to 750, with 450 working with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia.

