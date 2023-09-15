Otti Condemns Murder Of LP Campaign Director, Demands Arrest Of Killers

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has condemned the killing of Mr Zachary Maduka, a Chieftain and Campaign Director of the Labour Party (LP), in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the State by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Otti described the gruesome murder of Maduka who was beheaded by his killers as insane, barbaric and vicious and called on security agents from different security agencies to swing into action and ensure that whoever was involved in the killing, directly or indirectly is brought to justice and made to pay heavily for their ungodly action.

The Governor expressed sadness that the Late Maduka who distinguished himself during the last general election as the LP Campaign Manager in Uturu and who was said to have played active roles as a community leader in fighting kidnapping, had his life cut short when he was supposed to reap the fruits of good governance being initiated by the LP government.

In a release by Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, the Governor promised that the government would stand by his family and give them all the necessary support required as they deal with this sad loss.

Otti restated his commitment to ensuring absolute protection of life and property in Abia state in particular and South East in general, which necessitated the recent launch of a joint security taskforce codenamed “Operation Crush”.

He said that the initiative has caused a serious reduction in all kinds of criminal activities in the state, especially kidnapping at Lokpanta part of the state, and assured that security agents would sustain a robust onslaught on those who desire to build a criminal enclave in any part of Abia State.