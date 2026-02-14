Otti Commission’s Omenuko Bridge, Abam -Arochukwu Road

…Vows To Address Years Of Infrastructure Decay,

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that the commissioning of the new Omenuko (Igwu River) Bridge stands as a testament to the resolute determination of his administration to address decades of neglect and set a new governance standard for the State.

Speaking at the commissioning of the bridge and the 30km Ozu Abam – Ndi Okereke – Arochukwu Road, at Ozu Abam, Governor Otti lamented the many lives lost at the 70 – year old bridge, including the two children of the late Rev Uma Ukpai, 17 students who perished in 2007 on their way to an exam centre, among others, and lost opportunities, said the event marked a departure from the old order to one that empowers communities and enables prosperity for all.

He stressed that the decision to jump into the political ring several years ago was informed by the literal collapse of public infrastructure and the attendant frustration it engendered in several urban and rural communities across the State, with a view to improving the economic outlook of the State and restoring hope to the populace.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for the discernment to follow through and not give up along the way, for truly, nothing would have changed, had it not been willed from above.

“We have therefore gathered to return our praise to where it rightly belongs, and then to acknowledge all of us, the patriotic sons and daughters of Abam, who made themselves worthy vessels of honour unto the glory of our God,” the Governor stated.

This occasion,” Otti further noted, “presents a special opportunity for us as a community to unite as one people in remembrance. It may also be an auspicious moment to make a firm declaration that the deceit and false political promises of yesteryears shall have no place in Abam or anywhere in the State ever again.”

“In the end, many of us went through multidimensional losses as the rich agricultural produce from Abam wasted, young people missed the trajectories of their destinies, and our sons and daughters living outside the community were shut out, not by anyone, but for fear of unexpected twists and turns on the road or at the famous bridge. Today, we have turned the page, the nightmare is over, the siege has collapsed, the jinx is forever broken,” the Governor said.

In their address, the Chancellor of Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Agwu U Agwu, thanked the Governor for changing the infrastructure landscape of not only Abam but the State as a whole and appealed for the resuscitation of the Rubber Plantations at Ndi Oji and Ameke Abam.

Also speaking, a community leader and philanthropist, Chief Chijioke Ume (Ike Abam) noted that through the Governor’s magnanimity, Abam community for the first time in many years could carry election results to the local government collation center without going through another local government area as was the case before the governor constructed the Abam -Arochukwu Road and reaffirmed the support of the people for the Governors second term bid.