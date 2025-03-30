Otti commends NDDC, charges Team Abia to dominate NDSF

Share

Abia State took its turn to play host to the Niger Delta Sports Festival torch tour in a brief ceremony at the Umuahia Township Stadium and at the Government House.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Hon Nwaobilor Ananaba Nwadinma, received the torch at the Umuahia Township Stadium before leading Team Abia to the Government House where it was presented to the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti.

On arrival at the Governor’s Home, Team Abia were treated to a dinner with the governor.

The team then proceeded to the governor’s yard, where the torch was lit and presented to the governor by the commissioner to the admiration of everyone who witnessed the lighting of the torch.

In his speech, the governor charged Team Abia to go and conquer Uyo and come back to receive a state reception.

Otti expressed appreciation to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for initiating the sports festival, which he noted will go a long way to create unity and harness untapped talents in the Niger Delta states.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

