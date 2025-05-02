Otti Clears Over 50% Inherited Debt Without Borrowing

Share

Of the N138 billion financial liability inherited from the previous administration in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti State has paid off N72 billion without borrowing a dime.

Otti made the disclosure during the monthly media conference where he corroborated the Debt Management Of fice (DMO), report that his administration inherited a debt profile of N138 billion in May 2023.

He, however, hinted that internal assessments suggest that the actual debt figure may be higher, if unpaid salaries, pensions, and contractor liabilities are taken into consideration.

Otti said: “If you check the numbers, you will find that according to the Debt Management Office, this government inherited a debt profile of N138 billion.

“But according to our numbers, it is a lot more than that. I am sure the DMO did not take into account the background of salaries and pensions and of course, other debts, including contractors’ debts.”

The governor noted that the DMO report of December 2024, indicated that the debt profile has been brought down to N66 billion, having paid N72 billion, a feat he attributed to fiscal prudence, transparency and strong governance ethics.

Share