Otti Charges Revenue Agencies, MDAs For Improved Revenue Generation 

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has charged participants of a revenue retreat to initiate strategies to improve the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) collection.

The Governor gave the charge at a 2 -day revenue retreat organized by the State government for heads of revenue-generating agencies as well as Directors of Finance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) saying Abia State has not been doing well in IGR. Hence the a need to put in place an efficient and transparent revenue collection process.

He noted that the State would no longer depend on federal allocations to meet its obligations.

“Let’s not think yesterday anymore because some of the things we are familiar with are changing rapidly. I am not too sure that anybody saw robotics and artificial intelligence coming in the last 20 years but it is real here today. It therefore becomes very important that retreats like this are held because the way governments run is that expenditure comes from income,” he said.

Otti said that it would amount to irresponsibility on the part of the government if it failed to put in place mechanisms to collect levies due it and described the retreat as apt as it is expected that at the end of it, things should be done differently.

“So if we as government fail to transparently and honestly put in place mechanisms that would help us collect the revenues that are due us,I believe that is irresponsibility on the part of the government or maybe sabotage. It is in light of this that I believe that the retreat that is holding here today is well-appointed and placed.

“As a State, we are not doing well in our Internally Generated Revenue and I believe that the problem is that we have not put a lot of thinking into the collection process and we have not put in place an efficient and transparent collection process. In keeping into our mantra that taxes are the government’s share of the prosperity it has created amongst the populace.”