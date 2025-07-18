Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Friday, called for unity in the Labour Party (LP) amid the leadership tussle within the party.

He made the call during the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), which had in attendance key figures, including the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

The Governor emphasizes that all efforts must be made to ensure that the party succeeds while calling on the Julius Abure-led faction to be humble enough and obey the apex court judgment.

Otti, the party’s only governor, explained that the statutory NEC meeting is coming at the instance of the Supreme Court’s judgement which affirmed Senator Usman Nenadi as the LP National Chairman.

The governor also appreciated the NLC for forming the party, claiming that, “Now the party is bigger than the NLC.”

He urged members of the party to be humble and work in unity for the greater good of the party

“As law abiding people, we felt we should obey the Supreme Court judgment and what we are here to do is to begin a structured process by formalising some key committees like the interim National Working Committee which will oversee all party activities till the party’s convention when elections for a new NEC will be conducted,” the governor said.