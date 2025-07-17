Otti Begins Resuscitation Of Abandoned Aba Water Scheme

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Wednesday, July 16, flagged off the first phase of the long-awaited resuscitation of the abandoned Aba Water Scheme.

The Aba Water Scheme, neglected for nearly three decades, fell into disrepair following years of abandonment by successive administrations since Abia was carved out of the old Imo State.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at Saint Joseph College, Aba, Otti said the project marks a significant step toward transforming the city’s infrastructure and enhancing its metropolitan outlook.

According to the governor, no 21st-century city can thrive without a reliable piped water system that supplies clean, treated water to homes and offices to support everyday activities.

He said the flag-off marks the beginning of a phased approach that would eventually include the revitalisation of the Aba Water Intake and the Ariaria Water Schemes. The Ogbor Hill Booster Station will also be reactivated to ensure adequate water supply to all parts of Aba.

Otti assured residents that his administration would ensure access to clean water for everyone, regardless of economic or social status, stressing that access to quality water at minimal or no cost is a fundamental right.

He noted that the rehabilitation of existing water infrastructure, along with the introduction of new projects across the state, is central to the Abia Integrated Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Accelerated Programme (AIWAP).

He said AIWAP was designed by the state government to expand access to safe drinking water in every community and for every family.

The governor emphasized that the goal is to establish public water standposts within a 2-3 minute walk from every household. He described AIWAP not just as a water supply project, but a healthcare and human development initiative that would enhance public health, support economic growth, and drive widespread prosperity.

He added that the programme aims to reduce the time and effort residents, especially women and children, spend sourcing water from private boreholes or distant streams.

In addition to providing safe water, AIWAP will also address the issue of open defecation and its environmental impact.

Earlier on Wednesday, Otti commissioned a model Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facility at Okigwe Motor Park in Umuahia. The facility, powered by renewable energy, includes a standard borehole, water storage systems, and reticulation infrastructure. It also houses modern toilets and water standposts for use by drivers, commuters, and the general public.

He said similar facilities are at various stages of completion across the state in markets and other busy urban areas, aimed at promoting public hygiene and responsible sanitation practices.

According to him, AIWAP is not just about water and hygiene, it is about sustaining life in all forms.

“This project is very dear to my heart for many reasons. First, it brings us closer to our vision of a new Aba where essential human-support infrastructure is robust and reliable,” he said.

He added that the initiative would also reduce the environmental burden of sachet water consumption, leading to cleaner surroundings, healthier residents, and improved household savings.

The governor disclosed that the project could have commenced months earlier, but was delayed due to abrupt policy changes by a key foreign partner, which undermined pre-existing agreements for development assistance.

“That unfortunate decision in January disrupted our plans and threatened to derail months of preparation,” he said. “We were disappointed, but we returned to the drawing board to explore alternative funding options. It wasn’t easy, but we were determined to restore public water supply to Aba, Umuahia, and the 57 rural water schemes across the state.”

Otti concluded that the flag-off was further evidence of his administration’s commitment to overcoming obstacles and delivering on its promises to the people of Abia.