Otti Assures JTF Of Maximum Cooperation To Rid Abia, S’East Of Criminality

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has assured the Joint Task Force, South-South, Operations Delta Safe, that he will work together with them to rid Abia State, Southeast and the entire Niger Delta of crime and criminality.

Otti gave the assurance while receiving in audience a delegation of the new Commander, Joint Task Force – South-South, Operations Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olugbenga Ladipo, in his office.

He noted that the officer is experienced and understands the dynamics of the operations of the criminals who are involved in crude oil theft.

Otti also assured support for the team and requested the commander to establish an operational base of the task force in Abia State, stressing that he would provide accommodation for it.

“As Navy Commander MacDonald Uba (Special Adviser on Security) had indicated clearly, you are a professional, and we have no doubt that we will work together to rid this place of crime and criminality.

“Once you understand how they operate, stopping them in their tracks becomes easier than when you don’t even understand.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to support you and your team. Sometimes, we think Yenagoa is too far, but of course, nowhere is far.

“So, your operational base is also there. So, what we’ll probably be asking for is for you to have a base here. While you have your headquarters in Yenagoa,

“I will provide accommodation and everything that will be required for you to establish a base here. Particularly in Ukwa West, where we have oil in the state. That’s the major local government where we have oil.”

The governor appreciated the fact that the team launched an operation during the Yuletide so that Abia State and the entire Southeast felt the impact, as everywhere was calm and peaceful.

Speaking earlier, the Commander, Joint Task Force – South-South, Operations Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olugbenga Ladipo, said that he came to introduce himself to the Governor as the new commander of the Joint Task Force.

He noted that the Joint Task Force of Operations Delta Safe comprises states where oil is produced and informed the governor that their mandate is to protect oil and gas installations and fight against crude oil theft.

“And the Joint Task Force covers all the Niger Delta states, including Abia, Imo, and Anambra. Basically, it’s where all the oil from this country is being produced or channelled for the country.

“The mandate of the JTF is the protection of all oil and gas infrastructure to stop crude oil theft and bunkering. And to protect lives and properties.

“Now, the crude oil theft is no longer on the pipelines. We have more theft on the wellheads. Every crime is dynamic. Today, we have them mixing chemicals with the crude to produce engine oil. They also produce diesel, though the process is not complete.

“So, you see people’s cars are being destroyed, generators are being destroyed. So, we are going after crude oil thieves.”