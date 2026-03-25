Otti Assures FG, AfDB Delegation Of Readiness To Commence ABSIID Projects

After paying its counterpart fund of N2 billion, Governor Alex Otti has moved to resolve all issues impeding the commencement of the Abia State Integrated Infrastructural Development (ABSIID) projects to enable acceleration of the projects across the State.

Governor Otti assured a delegation of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the African Development Bank, AfDB, who came to explore and discuss the best way to accelerate ABSIID projects in the State, that there will be immediate action to ensure the State makes progress in the project.

He directed his Chief of Staff to be part of the team to prepare a weekly report on the progress and rejected the planned flag-off by the middle of the year, insisting on April, as the Ministry of Finance was not the problem, but an information gap, because there was no update.

“Everything that needs to be done from our side should be done; it’s not finance. Finance (Ministry) doesn’t have anything to do with it at this stage. That’s why they are not in this meeting.

“And you are talking of flag-off in the middle of the year. No. Whatever it takes, we must flag off in April. So, it’s not in our best interest that we are not make progress. So, I can assure you that from now on, you will see progress.

“So, I’m going to sit with them (ABSIID officials), and we are going to resolve all these issues. They are non-issues; we can deal with them. We want to start, latest by April. Nobody knows when the rains will come, and nobody knows how long the rains will be. So, whatever the case may be, let’s just start,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti appreciated Mrs Akande’s passion for the success of the project, regretting that he had not been getting the right information and situational report about the project.

“Clearly, I have not been getting the right messages and the right situational report. I have been asking, and then all the reports I got were that the problem is with ABSIID, the Federal Ministry, and the Bank.

“I shouldn’t be hearing some of these things, because clearly, we’ve not done very well in giving feedback. In fact, at some point, I wished and I said, the rains will soon return. So, we’ve lost the whole of the dry season.

“Because I know clearly that once you have paid the counterpart fund, which we have paid, you can go to sleep,” Gov. Otti stated.

Earlier in her speech, the leader of the delegation and representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr Mrs Oyebola Akande while commending Governor Otti for the timely release of N2 billion counterpart funding for the project, said that their mission was to see how to team up with the State government and their financing partners to accelerate the implementation of the project without further delay.

While calling for the Governor’s intervention to reduce the bureaucratic bottlenecks impeding the acceleration of the project in the State Ministry of Finance, she stressed the need for the State team to fast track the process, having lost 2 years out of the 5-year implementation timeframe for the project.

Also, the representative of the African Development Bank, Sheila Akyza, said that their overall interest is to work with the State government and ensure that the project is facilitated and implemented as soon as possible for the benefit of the people of the State.