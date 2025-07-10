Otti Appreciates Tinubu For Federal Poly In Ngodo Isuochi

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Ngodo Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area.

Otti, who noted improved security in the Umunneochi axis, stressed the importance of security to development, adding that his administration is also focusing on the Uturu-Isuikwuato axis to further strengthen security in the area.

He made the remarks while receiving the Council and Management Staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Ngodo Isuochi, led by the Chairman of its Governing Council, Alhaji Suleiman Oduwale.

The governor stated that his administration does not discriminate between federal and state institutions and will continue to support federal establishments for the benefit of Abia people.

“We don’t care whether an institution is Federal or State. They are going to be used by our people anyhow you slice and dice it. The majority of the students in the Federal Polytechnic are Abia people,” he said.

“If the Federal Government, in its magnanimity, approved the establishment of a Polytechnic in Abia, we should be happy and supportive. So, on that basis, the request for a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) came. We have established a system where, from the time you apply for a C of O, subject to all conditions being met, it should not take more than 30 days.”

On security, Otti emphasized his government’s zero tolerance for insecurity, saying:

“When we came in, that area was left to bandits, just like parts of Isuikwuato. We made it clear we would not tolerate it. It was a battle, and we knew we were going to win. They all had to relocate.”

He said he had just concluded a meeting with the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) concerning recent incidents in Uturu, where the state university is located.

“For us, security is the most important thing. Without it, you probably wouldn’t be able to even visit,” he said.

Earlier, Alhaji Suleiman Oduwale said the purpose of the visit was to thank the governor for his continued support, including granting the Certificate of Occupancy for the Polytechnic’s permanent site, which enabled construction work to commence.

He also appreciated the donation and energizing of a transformer by the state government and disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) had granted accreditation for the Electrical Electronics programme.

Oduwale described Governor Otti as a shining star and praised his commitment to improving security, which has reassured parents about sending their children to study at the institution.