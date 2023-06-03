Otti Appoints Seasoned Journalist, Kazie Uko As Chief Press Secretary

Mr Kazie Uko, a seasoned Journalist and Public Relations Practitioner has been appointed by the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Uko who hails from Amaeke, Item, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State is an alumnus of The Guardian and Daily Times newsrooms and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication and Media Studies, from the University of Education Winneba, Ghana.

He equally holds a Certificate in Media Enterprise, from PAN Atlantic University, Lagos; a Diploma in Journalism, from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos; and a Professional Diploma in Public Relations from Business Education Examinations Council (BEEC), Nigeria.

Uko has over 35 years of experience as a Media entrepreneur, journalist and public relations practitioner, he has over 35 years of experience, as he has worked and related with the media and has established firm contacts with print, electronic and online media practitioners.

New Telegraph reports that between 2018 and 2019, Uko served as the Director, Media and Publicity of the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation for the 2019 Governorship Election, when his principal contested on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Uko again, returned in 2022 as the Head of Media and worked for the election of Otti as the Governor of Abia State, on March 18, 2023.

Records show that Uko was the Media Coordinator and Communication Adviser to Olusola Adekanola & Co., a firm of Chartered Accountants and Tax Practitioners, on the state-wide Accelerated Revenue Generation Programme (ARGP) in Lagos State, between 1996 to 1999.

He continued to consult for Otunba Olusola Adekanola, mni, the Federal Government and court-appointed Liquidator on the Liquidation of NITEL/MTEL Staff Pension Fund; Nigerian Newsprint Manufacturing Company (NNMC), Oku-Iboku, Akwa Ibom State; and the National Fertiliser Company of Nigeria (NAFCON), Onne, Rivers State, as Media and Communication Adviser until his current appointment.

Until he was appointed the CPS to the Governor of Abia State, Uko was the publisher of Reliable Source NG, an online news platform and he is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Associate-member Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (ANIPR).