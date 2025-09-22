Otti Applauds Enyimba’s Resilience After Victory Over Bendel Insurance

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has applauded Enyimba Football Club of Aba for their spirited performance in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash against Bendel Insurance of Benin, where the People’s Elephant fought back twice to claim a thrilling victory.

The win secured all three points for Enyimba and propelled them to the top of the NPFL table.

Otti, who joined the team in the dressing room at halftime to motivate the players, praised their resilience, character, and determination in overturning the deficit.

He also commended Enyimba fans for their massive turnout and unwavering support, describing their energy as “electrifying” and crucial to the team’s success.

The governor further lauded Bendel Insurance for their courage and sportsmanship, while expressing gratitude to the Enyimba coaching crew, the club’s board, and its chairman, Kanu Nwankwo, for their leadership and commitment.

“Today, Enyimba FC showcased the true ‘can-do’ spirit of our people. On and off the pitch, we continue to prove that with unity and belief, greatness is always within reach,” Otti remarked.