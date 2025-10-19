Otti, Aisha Yesufu, Others Advocate Tougher Penalties For Female Rights Violations

Wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, human rights activist Aisha Yesufu, and Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo have called for stricter penalties for those who violate the rights of women and girls in Nigeria.

They made the call during the 4th Girls Summit held in Umuahia, organized by the Protect the Precious Foundation, where they also encouraged young girls to be bold, confident, and proactive in reporting cases of abuse.

In her address, Mrs. Otti, represented by Mrs. Adaeze Emetu, wife of the Deputy Governor, commended the foundation’s dedication to empowering young women, describing it as “a beacon of hope for the girl child.”

“You are precious, valuable, and worthy. Protect your dreams fiercely and never allow anyone to silence you,” she told the girls.

She reaffirmed the Abia State Government’s commitment to promoting gender equality and girl-child empowerment through education and vocational training. She highlighted that 54 young women had already been trained in catering and event management, while initiatives such as the Leadership Academy and Techrise Programs have impacted hundreds of girls across the state.

Delivering the keynote address, Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, emphasized the importance of self-discovery and resilience.

“Don’t wait for anyone to define who you are,” Yesufu said. “Your worth is not determined by people’s opinions but by your purpose and perseverance. Give yourself permission to succeed.”

Similarly, Hilda Dokubo, actress and women’s rights advocate, urged the girls to reject stereotypes and live purposefully.

“You are not defined by where you come from or what others think of you,” Dokubo said. “You are defined by your courage, your choices, and your passion to rise each time you fall.”

Also speaking, Dr. Sarah Umahi, founder of the Global Initiative for Women in Leadership (GIFWIL), discussed how adverse childhood experiences can hinder confidence and leadership potential, urging early intervention through education and mentorship.

In her welcome remarks, the convener, Ambassador Norah Okafor, said the summit themed “Finding Your Voice” brought together girls from 22 secondary schools in Abia State, adding that it seeks to inspire girls to overcome fear and social barriers.

“Too often, girls are silenced by fear, stigma, or culture,” Okafor said. “But silence is not strength; speaking up is.”

She also launched the Mentor-the-Mentee Initiative, a mentorship network aimed at pairing young girls for continuous guidance, accountability, and sisterhood.

The event ended with a renewed commitment from participants to protect the rights and dignity of the girl child while fostering a safer and more inclusive society.