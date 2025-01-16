Otti Affirms Govt’s Commitment To Personnel Welfare

Share

Abia State Governor Alex Otti yesterday affirmed the state government’s commitment to the welfare of the country’s Armed Forces.

Otti made the remark at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cenotaph, Umuahia.

He said: “It is our job to support these brave men and women who make uncommon sacrifices to guarantee the security and peace of our nation.”

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the Armed Forces by cooperating with security agencies and upholding values of unity, patriotism, and justice.

He also called on the military to maintain the highest standard of professionalism and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties.

