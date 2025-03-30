Otti Advocates Humane Treatment Of Inmates In Correctional Centers

Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called for the humane treatment of inmates in correctional facilities across Nigeria.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to rehabilitating and improving the Aba and Umuahia Correctional Centers.

Otti made this known while addressing members of the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, led by Chairman H. Chinedu Ogah.

He emphasized the need for humane treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration of detainees, disclosing that plans for renovating correctional facilities in the state were already underway, with designs submitted and undergoing verification.

The Governor also raised concerns about alleged encroachment on the Aba Correctional Center’s land, vowing to recover it to ensure the facility is adequately equipped for its intended purpose.

“We want to ensure that correctional centers live up to their name as places where individuals are corrected, rehabilitated, and reintegrated into society.

“We will work with the Correctional Services to decongest the centers and ensure that those held for minor offenses are released, rehabilitated, and given a second chance,” Otti said.

The Governor further revealed that upon assuming office in 2023, his administration conducted a comprehensive review of correctional facilities in the state to identify individuals unjustly detained.

He explained that the exercise led to the release of many inmates, particularly those imprisoned for political reasons or minor offenses.

Otti assured that public safety would not be compromised, emphasizing that his administration’s approach balances justice with rehabilitation.

He also highlighted the intervention of his wife, which led to the temporary release of a heavily pregnant woman involved in a pension fraud case.

He disclosed that he had instructed the Attorney General to advocate for a variation of her bail conditions to facilitate her legal release.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Chinedu Ogah, commended Governor Otti for his infrastructural strides and contributions to improving correctional facilities in Abia State.

Ogah noted that the committee was in Abia as part of its oversight functions and praised the Governor’s efforts in enhancing security and boosting artisanship, particularly in Aba, where local products are now proudly labeled “Made in Abia.”

He appealed to the Governor to rehabilitate the road leading to the 3,000-capacity Uzuakoli Correctional Facility in Bende LGA.

Ogah also acknowledged the Governor’s provision of water supply, solar streetlights, and various reinforcements at correctional facilities, describing them as impactful measures that have significantly improved the lives of inmates.

