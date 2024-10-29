Otti Absents As LP Flags Off LG Election Campaign In Abia

Share

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti and all Government functionaries were absent at the Recreation Club, Aba where his party, the Labour Party (LP) flagged off its Local Government (LG) election Campaign.

Recall that last week, some loyalists of Governor Otti interested in the Abia LG election, collapsed their structure into the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), sending a panic signal about the situation of LP in the State.

New Telegraph reports that all political parties are intensifying their campaigns as Abia State is scheduled to hold its Local Government election on the 2nd of November, 2024.

Handing over the party’s flag to the candidates, the National Vice Chairman of LP, South East, Honourable Ceekay Igara admonished all the 17 Chairmanship candidates to remember the vehicle through which they are embarking on the journey and avoid any temptation of thinking that they are above the party.

Igara said that during the campaign rally, political officeholders were servants of the party and not the party itself, stressing that LP in Abia ensured that no candidate was forced on the people.

He said that whenever a party presents candidates that are the choice of the people, the party needs just a little campaign or none to gain victory.

“Labour Party is saying let the doors be open and let the best candidates from every community and local government come out. Once you get the people’s choice, you have little or nothing to do with the campaign.

“Once you get the people’s choice, the people will vote for you and defend you. That was exactly what we agreed. But when we came into power, we started doing something different. Because they came under the banner of the Labour Party, we said no, the Labour Party must do the right thing.

“That right thing is to allow the people to participate in the election. All the candidates here are here because we threw the doors open for you to contest. If we had done it the other way round, you’ll not be here.

“Every power comes from God. If God gives you this power, allow the people to contribute and participate in whatever you’re going to do. Whatever the decision you’ll take, let them in so they can help you to execute it. Anytime you choose to tell the people what to do which they don’t want, they’ll resist you.

“As LP, we elected our political office holders, after that, some of them forgot the vehicle that brought them into power and abandoned the vehicle and decided to form what they called a cabal. That wasn’t what we did when we gave them power.

“Because that’s not what we agreed, we’re telling them that after this election, we’ll call them to give an account of what they did with the name of LP. We’ve given them power, we sent them on an errand they’re not LP, we’re LP. They’re just members of LP we all sent to serve and represent us.

“They’ll come back including all of you will come back to tell us what you did with our name. For you candidates, don’t behave like them, if you do, you’ll receive serious resistance from us. All of us will not die in one day. Any day a man is born, another man is also born that day.

“You must stand your ground. Nobody will do it for you. God brought us here to change the narrative of Abia, if I die now, I didn’t die early. Although nobody can kill me now and it’s not yet my time. Please all candidates must stay away from violence,” he said.

Abia State Chairman of LP, Prince Ndubueze said that the party has told the government of Abia State, everybody, especially the Governor, Dr Alex Otti to give everybody an opportunity to vote freely in this election.

He commended Otti for the services he has been rendering as Governor so far since being elected and urged him to showcase that more by giving everybody a level playing ground on Saturday, during the election.

“We must vote and make it a contest. Let all political parties be given similar opportunity so that the best will emerge. We believe that LP has delivered in Abia therefore, we believe our candidates stand a better chance.

“We hail the Governor because he’s doing well and delivering the mandate. Nobody will write this election. We must vote.”

