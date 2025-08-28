Otti: Abia Seaport Project Won’t Start Without Guaranteed Funding

Abia StateAbia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has said work on the proposed seaport in Ukwa will not begin until his administration is certain of securing the funds required to complete the project.

Otti made this known while addressing a delegation of the Ezumezu Ndoki Patriotic Association at his office, explaining that recent feasibility studies revealed the project would require extensive and costly dredging.

“I was the one who proposed the seaport idea. The Chinese partners working with us have submitted their feasibility reports, and it shows we need to dredge about 19.5 kilometres to reach the high sea,” Otti said.

He noted that the findings differ significantly from earlier preliminary assessments, prompting the government to return to the drawing board.

“Before we start any project, we must ensure it is viable and that funds to complete it are available. We do not want to start and abandon it midway. Although we have obtained the necessary approvals and licences, we won’t commence the seaport until financing is fully secured,” he added.

The governor assured the Ukwa people that his administration remains committed to their development and thanked them for acknowledging his achievements over the past 27 months.

Earlier, Ukwa East Mayor Chibunna Akara said stakeholders in the area are eager to support the administration’s development agenda.

High Chief I.N. Ahunanya, President of Ezumezu Ndoki Patriotic Association, praised Otti’s infrastructural strides and pledged the association’s political support ahead of the 2027 elections.