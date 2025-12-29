Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, Senator representing Abia South District Enyinnaya Abaribe and his Abia Central counterpart, Col. Austin Akobundu, were among many other dignitaries that graced the 2025 Ngwa Day Celebration.

New Telegraph reports that the 2025 Ngwa Day celebration with the theme “Ngwaness: Umunna Ehila” (strength in brotherhood) was a two-day event which had a symposium for the first day at the Aba Sports Club and a cultural display on the last day at Ngwa High School.

The highpoint of the last day of the event was the unveiling and presentation of Chief Theo Nkire as the new leader of the Ngwa Nation to Governor Alex, as he replaces the late Elder Emmanuel Adaelu, who died last year.

Speaking, Governor Otti commended Ngwa leaders for participating in the cultural day celebration and stressed the need to preserve Ngwa cultural heritage.

Otti also disclosed that the first leader of the Ngwa people, Chief Jaja Wachukwu, would be honoured on January 1st, 2026, by the Abia government with a celebration of his 108th posthumous birthday at Nsulu, and invited the Ngwa Social Club to be present.

He commended the choice of Chief Theo Nkire as the newly appointed leader of the Ngwa nation and congratulated him on his emergence, describing it as a well-deserved honour, and expressed his full support for the decision.

Otti added that he assured the Ngwa Nation that he is prioritising job creation and security in the state through the revival of moribund industries to sustain the state’s ongoing transformation.

He further disclosed that he is currently in discussions with the Lebanese to revitalise Aba Textile Mill, adding that another discussion is ongoing about the international glass industry and the metallurgical plant.

The Governor enjoined the people to remain patient, assuring them of more transformations across different sectors as the government works to reposition the State.

The President of the Ngwa Social Club, Prof. Paul Ananaba, said the people of Ngwa had unanimously agreed to appoint Chief Theo Nkire as their new leader.

Ananaba described Nkire as an elder statesman with a proven pedigree, noting that his experience, integrity and long record of service qualify him to provide credible leadership and effectively represent the interests of the Ngwa people.

Also, the Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Orjinta Alala, while speaking, said that the event provided an opportunity for the Ngwa people to select a leader who would speak for them and articulate their collective position on issues of concern.

He explained that the Ngwa people had observed one year of mourning for their former leader, the late Dr Emmanuel Adaelu, and had now resolved to unanimously choose Chief Theo Nkire as their new leader.

The keynote speaker in the symposium, Professor Sampson Erugo, SAN, in his paper presentation titled “Ngwaness: Umunna Ehila”,

explained that Ngwaness is derived from adding the English language suffix ‘-ness’ to Ngwa, consciously to emphasise the quality of being “Onyengwa” (an Ngwa person).

According to him, the suffix ‘-ness’ is generally known to indicate a “state”, “condition”, or “quality” (and often, by extension, something exemplifying a quality or state).

“Thus, in this case, the ‘quality’, ‘condition’, or ‘state’ of an Ngwa man, woman, son, or daughter.”

Erugo went further to list the true qualities of an Ngwa person, which are rooted in his tradition, and urged the people to keep hold of all the good qualities that have made Ngwa who they are today and avoid borrowing negative vices.

The professor further explained the concept of ‘Umunna’ as the traditional communal governance unit and the collective decision-making body in all matters affecting the kindred or community.

Erugo explained that the word ‘ehila’ literally means ‘big’, ‘great’, ‘huge’, or ‘large’, particularly in number, strength, capacity, or power.

“And added that whatever interpretation is given to the adjective ‘ehila’, it must be one philosophically describing how big, great, or huge the Umunna could be and the strength, capacity, or power of the Umunna in the traditional Ngwa setting.

He reminded the Ngwa nation that Umunna is central to its communal existence as the most important unit of the Igbo society and provides communal solidarity, including social support, security, and ‘a system for collective decision-making and a framework for resolving disputes’.

He concluded by saying that “Ngwaness: Umunna ehila” demands that the Ngwa people should continue, improve and modernise the provision of social support, including emotional, financial, material and practical physical support for each other, especially during social or other events like traditional marriages and funerals, etc., in their strength, without the observable abuses.

In his speech, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe commended Governor Otti for the achievements recorded since he assumed office and urged him to sustain the good works.

Abaribe added that the State has enjoyed improved security and socioeconomic growth under the Governor’s watch and prayed God to bless the Ngwa people and prosper them in all their endeavours.

Senator Austin Akobundu expressed delight at being part of the event and also commended Governor Otti for the improved security enjoyed in the state.

Akobundu equally praised the Ngwa Social Club for hosting the event, noting that it provided a platform for the Ngwa people to showcase their rich cultural heritage.

An illustrious Ngwa son and the Archbishop of the Aba Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Isaac Nwaobia, said that the Ngwa people had to use the occasion to come together because in Africa, no one lives by himself, and it is only when people come together that they can achieve something good.

He explained further that the keynote lecture made it so clear that no matter any body’s position, the community is far bigger than anybody, no matter his position, status and title.

Barr. Chibuike Nwokeukwu SAN said that the Ngwa Day celebration is an opportunity for the Ngwa not just to get together but to thank God for seeing them through a year and prepare for the new year.

Another Ngwa son and Executive Director of the National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Prof. Ogbonna Onuoha, said that the most important thing the Ngwa people should take home from the Ngwa Day is unity, stressing the need to come together and pay less emphasis on money.

Dr Eric Ubah said that the key takeaway is the need for communal relationships, which he said used to be the strength of the Ngwa people.

He equally said that there’s a need to reorientate the Ngwa to participate in the development of Ngwa land.

Dr Chukwuma Ofor, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the 2025 Ngwa Day, said that the concept of the Ngwa Day celebration was all about finding another route to bringing together a people that have been divided by politics, as well as ensuring the preservation of their cultural heritage.