Otriexx Sparks Musical Awakening With Debut Mixtape

Share

Nigerian artist Otriexx, popularly known as The Preacher, marked a significant milestone in his musical journey on Wednesday with the release of his debut mixtape titled WAKE.

The project was unveiled on his birthday, June 11, symbolizing both a personal and artistic rebirth.

Born Efeodjuvwu Ernest Otutu and raised in the culturally rich city of Warri, Delta State, Otriexx is pioneering a sound he defines as Afrotrap a dynamic fusion of Afrobeat, trap, and electronic elements.

The 12-track mixtape is a bold artistic statement that reflects his lived experiences, personal growth, and unwavering commitment to telling authentic stories.

“WAKE isn’t just a mixtape, it’s a wake-up call,” Otriexx stated. “Afrotrap is my lane, my truth, and my way of putting Warri on the global map.”

Each track on the project delivers a raw, emotionally charged narrative, capturing themes of survival, ambition, and self-discovery. The mixtape weaves vivid storytelling with a gritty sonic palette, drawing clear inspiration from the street-hardened realism of Nigerian rapper Erigga and the vulnerable introspection of American artist Kodak Black.

More than just an introduction to his music, WAKE serves as a manifesto for a rising movement. Otriexx uses his voice not only to entertain but to challenge, inspire, and reflect the realities of young Africans navigating complex urban environments.

Industry watchers have praised the mixtape’s daring fusion of genres and cultural influences, seeing Otriexx as a fresh force in modern African music. With WAKE, he sets out to build a global bridge from Warri to the world — one track at a time.

The mixtape is now available for streaming on major digital platforms. Fans can follow Otriexx on social media for updates, visuals, and future releases.

The message is clear: a new sound is rising from the streets of Warri and it demands to be heard.

Share