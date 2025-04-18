Otobi Massacre: Villagers Flee To Och’idoma’s Palace As Death Toll From Fresh Benue Attacks Hits 18

Share

The death toll from the attacks in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State by gunmen said to be herdsmen has reportedly hit 18.

However, the displaced victims of the Otobi-Akpa attack by armed Fulani herdsmen including women and children yesterday moved their belongings into the palace of the Och’Idoma, HRM Agaba-Idu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, to seek refuge.

Armed gangs attacked the Otobi-Akpa community on Tuesday, leaving at least seven people dead. This was followed by attacks in the Emichi, Okpomaju and Odudaje communities the next day, with at least 11 people killed.

The attack, which started at about 5.30pm, saw the burning down of several homes, with residents fleeing to safer areas. Council Chairman Maxwell Ogiri confirmed that some of those displaced had moved into t h e Och’Idoma’s palace.

Ogiri said: “In the wake of the attack, we had some casualties. “At the moment, about 11 people died and a lot injured and also some houses torched. “While we are talking about that, there was another attack again on Wednesday afternoon at Okpamagyu, Emichi, Ududaje villages.”

