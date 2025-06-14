Oto-Awori LCDA Chairman, Asafa Is Dead

Share

On Friday, the Executive Chairman of the Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Musibau Adekunle Asafa, passed away following a prolonged illness.

The Chief Press Secretary, Bodunrin Ayodele, who announced the tragic demise of the Chairman on Saturday morning, did not disclose the exact date of his passing.

The statement read, “Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area is in mourning after the loss of its Executive Chairman, Prince Musibau Adekunle Asafa.

“Prince Asafa was a respected politician, leader, and dedicated public servant. He succumbed to illness, leaving behind a legacy of service and commitment to the community he served.

READ ALSO

“A close family member confirmed that Prince Asafa’s passing came after a long battle with illness. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he was unable to recover, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and grief.

“As news of his passing spreads, tributes and condolences are expected to pour in from well-wishers, community leaders, and government officials who had the privilege of working with him.

“His leadership was characterised by a commitment to improving the lives of his constituents, and his contributions to local government will be deeply missed.

“The Oto-Awori LCDA has lost a dedicated servant, and his absence will be felt by many. May his legacy endure, and may his family find comfort in the memories of his life and service.”

Share