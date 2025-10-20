OTL: Ministers, Regulators, Others To Advance Solutions To Energy Challenges

Chief Executive Officer, The Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Downstream Development in Africa Ltd./Gte, Joyce Akabogu, has said that ministers, regulators from four West African countries and other prominent speakers and stakeholders will identify challenges and proffer solutions to energy challenges in Nigeria and some other African countries.

She said they will speak during the 19th edition of the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week that will take place in Lagos from 26th to 31st of October.

She added that the summit will be organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and other strategic partners.

These were contained in a statement on Monday titled: Petroleum Industry converges for OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week.

Akabogu said: “The OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week encompasses end-to-end operations and services in midstream and downstream business, incorporating a strategic conference, showcase exhibition and networking events.

“In a year of tense markets and strategic plays, this year’s OTL is marked by a rapidly evolving downstream petroleum landscape, with competition taking centre-stage.

Themed Energy Sustainability – Growth Beyond Boundaries and Competition, OTL 2025 will feature high-level engagement on regulatory collaboration, including ministerial and regulator panels involving four West African countries.

More than fifty speakers will provide insight into market trends, innovations, opportunities and targets, with anchor themes focused on strategic investment, finance, technology and corporate realignment.

“As the continent’s premier showcase platform for downstream energy, delegates and visitors are expected to experience a showcase of innovations, services and technology at the OTL Trade Exhibition, with leading industry brands on hand to engage with the market.

“Focus areas include oil refining, petroleum products trading, shipping, tank storage, logistics, marketing and retail, in addition to LPG, lubricants, petrochemicals, power, financial services and policy.”

“The week has also been curated to offer memorable visits to production hubs, including the Dangote Refinery Complex. Other exciting highlights include a range of networking sessions, receptions and social events that promise to give international and local visitors an unforgettable experience of Lagos.

“The OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week has, over the past eighteen years, been at the forefront of setting an agenda, promoting business and operations in downstream energy markets,” Akabogu added.