OTL: Ministers, Regulators, Others To Advance Solutions To Energy Challenges

Chief Executive Officer, Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Downstream Development in Africa Ltd./Gte, Joyce Akabogu, has said that ministers, regulators from four West African countries and other prominent speakers and stakeholders will identify challenges and proffer solutions to energy challenges in Nigeria and some other African countries.

She said they would speak during the 19th edition of the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week in Lagos from this month. She added that the summit would be organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and other strategic partners.

These were contained in a statement yesterday titled: Petroleum Industry converges for OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week. Akabogu said: “The OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week encompasses end-toend operations and services in midstream and downstream business, incorporating a strategic conference, showcase exhibition and networking events.

“In a year of tense markets and strategic plays, this year’s OTL is marked by a rapidly evolving downstream petroleum landscape, with competition taking centre-stage.

Themed Energy Sustainability – Growth Beyond Boundaries and Competition, OTL 2025 will feature high-level engagement on regulatory collaboration, including ministerial and regulator panels involving four West African countries.