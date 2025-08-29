Otitoyomi: My Cultural Heritage, Heartbeat Of My Creative Process

Joan Eno Otitoyomi is a passionate Nigerian performing artist, educator, and storyteller whose work fuses African contemporary dance, theatre, and narrative.

With a BA in Performing Arts and an MA in Theatre Arts, Joan is at the forefront of a new generation of creatives shaping Nigerian performance art through innovation.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she reflects on her journey, her passion for African contemporary dance, theatre, and why cultural heritage is heartbeat of her creative process, among other issues

Journey into performing arts, how it started My journey into performing arts began with an unshakable love for storytelling. Growing up, I was deeply immersed in African traditions—songs, folklore, and community celebrations—and I discovered early on that movement and rhythm had a way of speaking where words sometimes failed.

What initially inspired you to fuse African contemporary dance, theatre, and narrative?

Over time, I realised that African contemporary dance, theatre, and narrative are not separate forms but deeply connected vessels of expression. Fusing them became my way of honouring heritage while also breaking boundaries. It allows me to create performances that are not just visually engaging, but emotionally truthful and culturally rooted.

How does your cultural heritage influence your creative process and the stories you choose to tell?

My cultural heritage is the heartbeat of my creative process. I draw from the richness of African philosophies, rhythms, and communal experiences. These elements remind me that art is not just entertainment—it is education, healing, and resistance.

When I tell stories, I look inward to the values, struggles, and triumphs of my people, and then outward to see how those truths connect with universal human experiences. This dual lens keeps my work authentic and relatable across cultures.

What inspired the development of your original work, IBÈRÈ (The Beginning), and what message do you hope audiences take away from it?

IBÈRÈ (The Beginning) was born from a simple yet profound realisation that every beginning carries both fear and possibility. As an artist and as a human being, I have lived through seasons of uncertainty, hesitation, and the courage it takes to step into the unknown. IBÈRÈ is my way of addressing those universal moments of starting over—whether it’s in career, relationships, or personal growth.

I want audiences to leave with hope, courage, and the assurance that every new step, no matter how daunting, is an opportunity for transformation. IBÈRÈ is currently on tour across Nigerian universities. The production has already made remarkable stops at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, and Lagos State University, Ojo, where powerful conversations were sparked.

The next stops are University of Ibadan on the 11th of September, and Lead City University on the 30th of October 2025, with more institutions lined up in the coming months.

How do you approach blending different artistic disciplines to create your multidisciplinary productions?

I see each art form as a language on its own. Dance speaks through the body, theatre speaks through voice and character, and music carries the soul of emotion.

My role is to weave them into a single narrative fabric. I approach blending by first asking, ‘What is the story we want to tell?’ From there, I determine which form best conveys each moment. Sometimes silence says more than words, and sometimes movement carries more weight than dialogue. It is this balance that gives my productions their depth and resonance.

What challenges have you faced and how have you been able to overcome them?

Access and visibility have been my greatest challenges. In many parts of Africa, the arts are still undervalued and underfunded, and internationally, the narratives about Africa are often limited.

To overcome these barriers, I’ve had to be resilient and strategic—creating my own platforms, collaborating across borders, and consistently pushing the quality of my work to speak for itself. I’ve learned that persistence, networking, and staying true to one’s artistic vision eventually break walls.

As an educator, how do you inspire and mentor the next generation of performing artists?

I believe young artists don’t just need technical training; they need to understand why they create. I inspire my students by exposing them to the power of storytelling, helping them see dance and theatre as tools for change.

I encourage them to embrace their uniqueness, to value discipline, and to never be afraid of their own voices. For me, teaching is not just about building skills but about nurturing confident creators who can carry our culture forward.

Can you describe your creative process when developing a new work from concept to performance?

My process begins with an idea, usually born out of an observation, a question, or a personal experience. I spend time researching, journaling, and exploring movements or dialogues that capture the essence of that idea. Then I move into workshops—experimenting with dancers, actors, and musicians to see what emerges organically.

Once the framework is set, we refine, rehearse, and shape it until the production breathes on its own. It’s a journey of curiosity, patience, and collective discovery.

How do themes of resilience and starting over resonate within your work, especially in IBÈRÈ?

Resilience and renewal are at the core of ‘IBÈRÈ’ because they mirror real life. Everyone has faced moments where giving up felt easier than starting again.

Through the piece, I wanted to celebrate the human spirit’s ability to rise, to take one more step, to try again even when afraid. It’s a universal story, but also a personal testimony of my own journey as an artist navigating challenges and still choosing to create.

In what ways do you see your art contributing to cultural dialogue and social awareness?

My art is a mirror and a bridge. It reflects the realities of my society—whether it’s gender, identity, or human rights—while also bridging cultures by showing how interconnected our struggles and triumphs are.

By placing African narratives on global stages, I invite audiences to engage in conversations that challenge stereotypes and promote empathy. I see each performance as a dialogue starter that lingers long after the curtain falls.

What role does storytelling play in your performances, and how do you incorporate traditional narratives into contemporary forms?

Storytelling is the soul of my work. Even in abstract movement, there’s always a story being told. I often borrow from traditional narratives—folktales, proverbs, communal rituals—and reimagine them through contemporary aesthetics.

This fusion keeps the old alive while making it relevant for today’s audience. It’s not just about preserving tradition but allowing it to evolve and find new voices.

How has your work been received by different audiences around the world?

Are there any memorable reactions? The response has been humbling. In Nigeria, audiences connect deeply with the cultural resonance, while abroad, people are moved by the universality of the themes.

One memorable moment was when a foreign audience member told me after a performance, ‘I don’t speak your language, but I understood everything.’ That affirmed to me that art truly transcends borders.

Are there specific stories or themes you wish to explore future projects?

I am drawn to themes of identity, migration, and memory. In the future, I want to explore how movement can archive personal and collective histories. I also envision more collaborations that bring African contemporary dance into dialogue with other global traditions. Ultimately, my ambition is to create works that travel, not just geographically but emotionally—touching hearts wherever they are experienced.

How do you balance your roles as a performing artist, educator, and storyteller?

Balance for me is about integration. I don’t see my roles as separate; they feed into each other. Teaching sharpens my artistry because I constantly learn from my students.

Performing fuels my storytelling because every stage encounter deepens my perspective. It can be demanding, but passion makes it sustainable. I prioritize by staying true to purpose—using every platform to create, inspire, and impact.

What are the major challenges you’ve encountered so far?

Funding, infrastructure, and visibility remain major challenges. Creating largescale productions without consistent support can be daunting, and sustaining them beyond one stage is even harder.

But these challenges have taught me innovation—how to maximize resources, build collaborations, and find strength in community. They’ve shaped me into a more resilient and resourceful artist.

Where do you see live theatre, especially dance, in the next five years?

I see live theatre and dance becoming even more vital in a digital age. While technology expands our reach, the intimacy of live performance—the human body in motion, the shared breath of an audience—remains irreplaceable.

In five years, I envision African contemporary dance gaining more visibility globally, with more cross-cultural exchanges and more platforms for emerging voices. The future is bright if we continue to invest in it.

Any regrets?

Honestly, no. Every challenge, every delay, every ‘no’ has shaped me into the artist I am becoming. If anything, I see setbacks as re-directions. My only desire is to keep evolving, to never lose the courage to begin again.