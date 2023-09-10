Oti’s 100 Days of Lack of Transparency

Governance is one critical aspect of community relationship that requires the best of men, both in character and understanding of human dynamics. Strictly-speaking, governance fundamentally differentiates itself from politics in that while politics, to a very large extent and particularly in the Third World countries, is mainly concerned with the quest for power, which obviously employs propaganda as a strategic instrument, governance, expectedly, devotes almost all its attention towards the overall security and welfare of the masses.

It, therefore, follows that a president of a country, state governor or chairman of a local government area should be a personality imbued with a characteristic sense of human understanding, tolerance and accommodation.

Such a high office holder should be one that can seamlessly live above primordial sentiments, clannishness or any behavioural tendencies that set the State against the people. One of the major weaknesses of the last administration in Nigeria headed by President Muhammadu Buhari, 2015-2023, was parochialism that drove the administration.

Buhari was an ethnic jingoist and chauvinist who never saw anything bad in any of the atrocities his fellow Fulani perpetually committed against Hausas, Indigenous People of Middle-Belt, the Igbo and Yoruba, through routine massacre of defenceless innocent Citizens. He failed to do well because he was characteristically not broadminded.

A leader, no matter the level of leadership, should have a large heart, capable of accommodating and harnessing all shades of public opinion. In today’s Nigeria, one could say, with some measurement of certainty, that there is a visible departure from the brutally discriminatory divisive days of Buhari. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has, to some extent, shown some level of sensitivity to Nigeria’s diversity.

Tuesday 6th September, 2023, marked the first 100 days of the administration of the Labour Party Government of Mazi Alexander Otti in Abia State. Frankly- speaking, the first 100 days of any democratically-elected government should be an embodiment of hope to the citizens within the confines of the government’s administrative outlay.

The first 100 days of a governor should be a sign that the governor towers above the pettiness of discrimination resulting from political party affiliations or geo-sectional considerations. A governor, in his first 100 days, should be able, through his policy thrust and conduct, to assure the people he governs that everyone is a needed stakeholder in his government and is free to make meaningful contributions to the overall development of the State.

Equally importantly, a governor should unconditionally, within the first 100 days of his administration, establish evidence of honesty, transparency and accountability as his watchwords. In Abia State where Mazi Alexander Otti of Labour Party has held sway for 100 Days, not minding that a Federal High Court of Competent Jurisdiction in Kano had declared his emergence as unconstitutional and, therefore, render it null, void and of no effect, whatsoever, it is quite deeply painful and unfortunate that the Administration’s First 100 Days in Office have, regrettably, been hellish.

In the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as altered, the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, when summarised, is that the State owes it as an obligation to the citizens to guarantee their security and welfare. Neither a President nor governor rules over a void.

Governance is relative to a human society, that is people. Where there are no human-beings, there cannot be governance. Therefore, the absolute necessary ingredients in governance is human-beings. It also implies that absence of security and welfare for the people, as should be guaranteed by the government, is a violent negation of the essence of governance.

In the first 100 days of Otti’s administration in Abia State, the government has shown inconsideration and, even, pride in sacking more than 7,000 able-bodied young men and women who were employed by the immediate past government of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

At a time when crimes and insecurity have been traced to unemployment and its attendant youth restiveness, one wonders what the Otti Administration hopes to achieve in a State that was basically one of the most peaceful in Nigeria by sacking more than 70 Abia youths! In Otti’s government’s first 100 days, inexplicable suspension of permanent secretaries, principals of Schools of Nursing and Midwifery and, most recently, health authority secretaries have been the order of the day!

In the first 100 days of Otti’s thousands of Workers of Unified Local Gov- ernment Council Service have forcefully been put into jeopardy because of a Verification/Audit Programme that leaves them with Codes that hardly open and, so, their salaries have not been paid since May 2023! The Otti government has received more than N70,000,000,000 (N70B) within her first 100 days in Office.

These financial inflows and surpluses have never come into Abia State before. Yet, Governor Otti has bluntly refused to pay pensioners arrears owed, as he had promised during his 2023 electioneering campaigns. Rather, he now dismisses the Pensioners as ‘mere dead woods’ whose time has gone!

No wonder, the pensioners had to go on a protest to the government wearing black upon black. Centre For Equity And Eradication Of Rural Poverty most humbly urges Otti to have a change of mind and, of course, attitude towards governance of the State.

For him to succeed, the centre is of the view that he should be broadminded enough as to see and accept every Abian as an inalienable Stakeholder in his government. Therefore, hatred, discrimination, vindictiveness and rancour should cease to be the signposts of his administration. Congratulations.