Otedola Vows N320bn Investment In First Holdco

In a stirring address to shareholders at First Holdco Plc’s 13th Annual General Meeting, Chairman and leading activist investor, Femi Otedola, reaffirmed his long-term commitment to the financial services group, declaring his intention to invest over N320 billion by 2026.

With the tone of a man on a mission, Otedola outlined a vision to propel First Holdco— and its flagship subsidiary, First Bank Plc—into the ranks of Africa’s most dominant financial institutions.

Describing his investment as a “calculated, strategic move” rather than a gamble, Otedola pledged to lead the transformation of Nigeria’s oldest bank into a modern, well-governed, and highly profitable entity.

“We are on the right path to repositioning Nigeria’s most iconic bank as the number one financial institution in Africa,” he said, assuring stakeholders that the capital raise would be completed well ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s compliance deadline.

The AGM offered a rare glimpse into the strategy driving Otedola’s activism. Recounting his 2021 acquisition of a significant stake in the institution—shortly after exiting Forte Oil Plc—the billionaire investor portrayed his re-entry into corporate life as a patriotic mission.

“Unlocking this potential requires bold and deliberate steps, which I have decided to champion under my leadership,” he said.

Otedola stated that by the end of the bank’s ongoing capital raising efforts, his total personal investment—entirely in cash and without leverage—will exceed N320 billion (approx. $202 million at the official exchange rate), positioning him as a cornerstone financier of First Holdco’s future. ng the support of the board, management, and the over 40 million customers of First Bank, Otedola promised disciplined leadership and zero tolerance for executive extravagance.

“No splurging on private jets or unchecked luxuries,” he said, affirming his mandate to protect depositors’ funds, improve governance, and deliver superior returns.

Drawing a link between the financial sector’s resurgence and Nigeria’s broader macroeconomic trajectory, Otedola commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for enacting “bold and visionary” reforms and praised Central Bank Governor Yemi Cardoso for “restoring credibility to the financial system.”

According to him, these policy shifts have rekindled investor confidence, enabling long-term capital inflows into the economy.

His ambitions for First Holdco are as bold as they are specific: a bank that is “trusted, tested, respected, and unmatched” across innovation, governance, service delivery, and profitability.

“Within four years,” he declared, “we will be one of Africa’s top banks—not just by asset size, but by value creation, strategy, and standards.”

