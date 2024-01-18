Otedola Visits Dangote Refinery, Says ‘History Had Been Made’

Nigerian billionaire and business mogul, Femi Otedola on Wednesday said history has been made shortly after he visited the Dangote Refinery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on January 12, 2023, the Dangote Refinery commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel.

The refinery began with a 650,000 barrel-per-day oil processing capacity and was officially inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before the commencement of operations, the refinery had received six shipments of one million barrels of crude cargo.

In a post on his X page on Wednesday, Otedola congratulated Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, for the establishment of the refinery.

“Today I visited the 8th wonder of the world: the Dangote Oil Refinery, which just started production,” he said.

“Congratulations to my bestie @AlikoDangote on this tremendous feat! Guinness Book of Records for the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery in the world. History is made.”

Recall that on December 10, 2023, Otedola said the refinery is a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians and Africans, adding that it is also at the vanguard of championing environmental sustainability.