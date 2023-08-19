Otedola Unveils Two Artistes

10dollar Entertainment Groups, has announced the signing of two new budding artistes, Queen Staphire and Iboy MP as they make their input in the Nigerian music scene. Speaking on the new signees, Mr. Muyiwa Otedola, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), 10dollar Entertainment Groups disclosed that part of the core value of his entertainment outfit was to nurture budding musicians and give them the platform to showcase their talents to the world through music and other creative related process.

“We plan to invest in the Nigerian entertainment industry to enable it to compete favorably with its international counterparts, more reason I chose to work with up-and-coming artists because they are the future of the industry, we help them with songwriting, promotion, branding, scriptwriting, production, directing, photography, video editing, and audio-visual work,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that Otedola, also known as “10dollar,” has been quietly supporting up-and-coming artistes for the past six years but now wants to bring his big plans to light. The lucky artistes he has recently endorsed are Queen Staphire and Iboy MP, and their singles will be released on Sept. 1 with promotions to follow.