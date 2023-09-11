Otedola Reacts As Man Alleged He’s His Father

Famous billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola has reacted to an Instagram user who claimed to be the illegitimate child of his secondary school lover.

New Telegraph reports that a young man with the Instagram handle @Cello_brz1 has taken to the comment section of the business tycoon to claim that he’s the son of his secondary school lover.

The man claims is coming hours after the billionaire took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughters’ win for being the most influential females on Twitter.

According to the award, his daughters, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, the dazzling Nigerian DJ and producer, renowned by her stage name DJ Cuppy @cuppymusic, along with Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola, affectionately addressed as Temi Otedola @TemiOtedola, top the chart for most influential female handles on X (formerly known as Twitter) for the month of August 2023, according to stats by StatiSense.

Following the celebration via his Instagram page, netizens flooded his comment session to congratulate him, however, the young man @Cello_brz1 took to Otedola’s comment section to call him out.

According to him, Femi Otedola is his dad, adding that claimed that he is a product of the affair Otedola allegedly had in secondary school.

cello_brz1 wrote: “Daddy I be your pikini that your girlfriend for secondary school that year na born me ooo… Abeg come to take me back suffer wan kill me here”

In response to the allegation, the billionaire business tycoon denied it, saying that he had been a serious student who was always reading his book.

femiotedola replied;

“@cello_brz1 me ke? I no get a girlfriend for secondary school oh. Na book I dey read”

