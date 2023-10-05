Otedola Reacts As Daughter, DJ Cuppy Addresses Students At UN

Nigerian Billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola has taken to his social media page to react as his first daughter Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, addressed students at the United Nations (UN).

In a video shared by the billionaire on Wednesday, Cuppy can be seen introducing herself as an international DJ, philanthropist, and student.

She mentioned that she had accomplished a great deal by the age of 30, citing her inclusion on the ‘Forbes Under 30 list twice and her possession of three university degrees.

Cuppy also added that the “coolest thing” she had done in life was addressing the UN.

She mentioned that education had provided her with opportunities and shared her experience during a visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, where she met a young girl who expressed a desire to be a boy so she could access education.

In her speech, the DJ appealed to the UN to provide support for Nigerian girls to ensure they have access to education.

Reacting to his daughter’s speech, Otedola wrote; “Brains and beauty. I’m so proud of my angel @cuppymusic addressing the @unitednations.”

Cuppy thanked her father in the comment section with the words, “Thanks, papa.”

Temi, sister to the DJ also reacted with emojis.