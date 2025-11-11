Otedola Lauds Tinubu Over 15% Tariff On Imported Fuel, Diesel

The Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Mr Olufemi Peter Otedola, has lauded Tinubu for approving a 15 per cent tariff on importation of fuel and diesel into the country.

The billionaire in a statement on his X handle opined that the tariff will not only protect the billions of dollars already invested in refining infrastructure but also underscore the government’s commitment to driving industrialisation, creating employment, and building a sustainable energy future for our nation.

Otedola wrote: “I commend President Bola Tinubu for his bold and decisive step in implementing a 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel. This policy represents a crucial move towards safeguarding local industries that have made substantial investments in domestic production and refining capacity.

“For decades, Nigeria’s industrial base has suffered from the unchecked importation of cheaper and often substandard goods, a practice that crippled once-thriving sectors such as textiles, local vehicle assembly, and manufacturing.

We cannot afford to allow history to repeat itself within the energy sector, particularly now that Nigeria possesses the capacity to meet its petrol and diesel requirements locally.

“This tariff not only protects the billions of dollars already invested in refining infrastruc-ture but also underscores the government’s commitment to driving industrialisation, creating employment, and building a sustainable energy future for our nation.

“This policy will also help establish a stable and sustainable pricing regime, contributing to greater control of inflation and long-term economic stability. President Tinubu’s ability to deploy policy as a catalyst for economic transformation is truly commendable.

His focus on empowering local producers and promoting value addition within Nigeria exemplifies the type of visionary leadership required to steer our nation towards realising its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy.”