Otedola Lauds Dangote Refinery As ‘Eighth Wonder Of Modern Era’

Share

Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, described the Dangote Refinery as the “eighth wonder of the modern era” following President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the facility in Lagos.

New Telegraph recalls that Tinubu visited the $20 billion refinery and petrochemical plant Aliko Dangote on Thursday, June 5, and described it as a “massive investment and point of reference.”

Expressing his admiration for both the project and the leadership behind it, Otedola in a post on his official X handle, expressed optimism in Nigeria’s future and emphasized the importance of backing the administration’s ongoing reforms.

Otedola also commended Tinubu for commissioning of the Deep Sea Port Access Road in the Lekki area, reaffirming his support for the president’s vision and leadership.

READ ALSO

He wrote,”Today, I witnessed history. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our visionary leader, visited the $20 billion Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, the single largest single-train refinery in the world, an eighth wonder of the modern era, built by my dear friend and brother, Aliko Dangote.

”Over two decades ago, as Governor of Lagos State, President Tinubu envisioned an economic powerhouse on the Atlantic coast, what we now know as the Lekki Free Trade Zone. Today, that vision stands tall in steel, concrete, and ambition.

“A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be. That is the essence of President Tinubu.

“Nigeria is rising and those of us who believe in her will continue to support the bold reforms that will make her the greatest transformation story of the 21st century.”

Share